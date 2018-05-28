Anthony Martial makes major U-turn on future with United
Anthony Martial has made a major U-turn on his future with the Red Devils after reports indicated that he has opened talks with Manchester United over contract extension.
The French international has lately been linked with a move away from Old Trafford this summer after he failed to get the minutes he wants under Jose Mourinho this season.
The 22-year-old has one more year left in his current contract and The Sun reports that he is negotiating with United to pen a new deal.
However, with the transfer window now open, top clubs like Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain are all eyeing for Martial’s signature if he will decide to leave.
After the arrival of Alexis Sanchez in January, Martial has seen his place in the first team come under threat, starting only six games after the Chilean joined United.
Reports claimed that his lack of minutes in the field cost him his place in France’s squad for the World Cup in Russia next month.
