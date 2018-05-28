Anthony Martial makes major U-turn on future with United

By Robert Nyanja: Monday, May 28th 2018 at 15:07 GMT +3 | Gossip & Rumours
Martial has opened talks with United over contract extension [Photo: Courtesy]

Anthony Martial has made a major U-turn on his future with the Red Devils after reports indicated that he has opened talks with Manchester United over contract extension.

The French international has lately been linked with a move away from Old Trafford this summer after he failed to get the minutes he wants under Jose Mourinho this season.

Martial has been linked with a move away from United  [Photo: Courtesy]

The 22-year-old has one more year left in his current contract and The Sun reports that he is negotiating with United to pen a new deal.

However, with the transfer window now open, top clubs like Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain are all eyeing for Martial’s signature if he will decide to leave.

Alexis Sanchez's arrival jeopardized Martial's place in the first team [Photo: Courtesy]

After the arrival of Alexis Sanchez in January, Martial has seen his place in the first team come under threat, starting only six games after the Chilean joined United.

Reports claimed that his lack of minutes in the field cost him his place in France’s squad for the World Cup in Russia next month.

Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.

Related Topics: Anthony Martial Manchester United
LATEST STORIES
Anthony Martial makes major U-turn on future with United
Anthony Martial makes major U-turn on future with United
Gossip & Rumours 52 minutes ago
Real Madrid set Bale transfer fee as Manchester United close in on Welshman
Real Madrid set Bale transfer fee as Manchester United close in on Welshman
Gossip & Rumours 2 hours ago
Neymar admits he really wants to work with one Premier League manager
Neymar admits he really wants to work with one Premier League manager
Football 3 hours ago
POPULAR HEADLINES
Boxing: Kenya Police arrest Coast boxers
Boxing: Kenya Police arrest Coast boxers
Boxing 15 hours ago
Mo Salah gives MASSIVE WORLD CUP UPDATE after shoulder injury
Mo Salah gives MASSIVE WORLD CUP UPDATE after shoulder injury
Football 17 hours ago
Why Real Madrid defender Marcelo chopped away the net after Champions League win
Why Real Madrid defender Marcelo chopped away the net after Champions League win
Football 21 hours ago
MORE POPULAR HEADLINES