Neymar admits he really wants to work with one Premier League manager
Neymar has admitted that he would love to play for Pep Guardiola.
The Brazilian superstar never got the chance to play under the Manchester City manager at Barcelona.
He joined the club one year after Guardiola quit his position at the Nou Camp after delivering 14 trophies in four record-breaking seasons.
But Neymar says that he would love to have the opportunity to link up with the Catalan in the future.
"I've always wanted to work with Guardiola. He's different," Neymar told ESPN Brazil. "I arrived (in Barcelona) a year after he left.
"I really want to work with him."
Despite quitting Barcelona for Paris Saint-Germain in a £200million deal last summer, Neymar has consistently been linked with his next move.
There have been constant links to Real Madrid, but a move to Manchester City could now be an option if Neymar is serious about his desire to play under Guardiola.
Neymar is currently with the Brazil squad stepping up his preparations for the summer's World Cup.
He has not featured in a competitive match since picking up a serious Achilles injury while representing PSG in February.
However, he is close to full fitness and has been undergoing physical tests at the training camp - and is preparing on the pitch with his teammates.
