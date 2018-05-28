Salah’s surprising comment about his time under Mourinho
Mohamed Salah is fighting against time to be fit for the World Cup after picking a shoulder injury in Liverpool’s 3-1 Champions League final lose to Real Madrid last weekend in Ukraine.
The Egyptian has enjoyed a perfect first season at Liverpool, notching 44 goals in all competition. He also won the Premier League Golden Boot after netting 32 league goals for Liverpool.
Although Salah is not new to the Premier League but, his first time in the League with Chelsea was not one he wished for in his career.
The 25-year-old signed for Chelsea under current Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho but he only spent 18 months before loan spells at Roma and Fiorentina.
Salah was then sold to Roma and Mourinho has been under criticism for mistreating the Egyptian at Chelsea, however, the Portuguese manager insisted that he didn’t sell the Liverpool talisman and asked pundits to blame his former club.
Mohamed Salah now says he became a better player at Stamford Bridge and learnt a lot from Mourinho and Frank Lampard.
Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.
Speaking to Lampard on BT Sport, Salah said, ‘I learnt a lot from Jose, from the club.
‘We would meet each other in Chelsea, and with you, you always used to train alone after the training and I saw you do that, I would always come to you and try to improve, and I learned a lot.’
Salah was also confident that he will be fit for the World Cup after his injury.
‘It was a very tough night, but I’m a fighter,’ said Salah.
‘Despite the odds, I’m confident that I’ll be in Russia to make you all proud. our love and support will give me the strength I need.’
LATEST STORIES
Anthony Martial makes major U-turn on future with United
Real Madrid set Bale transfer fee as Manchester United close in on Welshman
Neymar admits he really wants to work with one Premier League manager
Boxing: Kenya Police arrest Coast boxers
Mo Salah gives MASSIVE WORLD CUP UPDATE after shoulder injury
Why Real Madrid defender Marcelo chopped away the net after Champions League win
- Police investigating death threats issued to Liverpool goalkeeper Loris KariusFootball 3 hours ago
- How Champions League pitch invader ruined Cristiano Ronaldo’s hopesFootball 17 hours ago
- Real Madrid set Bale transfer fee as Manchester United close in on WelshmanGossip & Rumours 2 hours ago
- Champions League: Ronaldo uncertain over futureFootball 15 hours ago
- Coach Migne chases first Stars win: Harambee Stars tactician guides team against experienced Equatorial GuineaFootball 15 hours ago
- Neymar admits he really wants to work with one Premier League managerFootball 3 hours ago
- Hope for Salah as angry Egyptians snap at 'Ramos the Dog'Football 21 hours ago