Salah’s surprising comment about his time under Mourinho

Salah says he improved at Stamford Bridge [Photo: Courtesy]

Mohamed Salah is fighting against time to be fit for the World Cup after picking a shoulder injury in Liverpool’s 3-1 Champions League final lose to Real Madrid last weekend in Ukraine.

The Egyptian has enjoyed a perfect first season at Liverpool, notching 44 goals in all competition. He also won the Premier League Golden Boot after netting 32 league goals for Liverpool. Salah says he learnt a lot from Mourinho and Lampard at Chelsea [Photo: Courtesy]

Although Salah is not new to the Premier League but, his first time in the League with Chelsea was not one he wished for in his career.

The 25-year-old signed for Chelsea under current Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho but he only spent 18 months before loan spells at Roma and Fiorentina.

Salah was then sold to Roma and Mourinho has been under criticism for mistreating the Egyptian at Chelsea, however, the Portuguese manager insisted that he didn’t sell the Liverpool talisman and asked pundits to blame his former club. Salah was sold to Roma [Photo: Courtesy]

Mohamed Salah now says he became a better player at Stamford Bridge and learnt a lot from Mourinho and Frank Lampard.

Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.

Speaking to Lampard on BT Sport, Salah said, ‘I learnt a lot from Jose, from the club. Salah won the Premier League Golden Boot this season [Photo: Courtesy]

‘We would meet each other in Chelsea, and with you, you always used to train alone after the training and I saw you do that, I would always come to you and try to improve, and I learned a lot.’

Salah was also confident that he will be fit for the World Cup after his injury. Salah is confident he will be fit for World Cup after shoulder injury against Real Madrid [Photo: Courtesy]

‘It was a very tough night, but I’m a fighter,’ said Salah.

‘Despite the odds, I’m confident that I’ll be in Russia to make you all proud. our love and support will give me the strength I need.’