Athletics: Cheruiyot victorious in Bowerman Mile race

Monday, May 28th 2018 at 00:00 GMT +3 | Athletics By IAAF:

Silver medallist Kenya's Timothy Cheruiyot poses on the podium during the victory ceremony for the men's 1500m athletics event at the 2017 IAAF World Championships at the London Stadium in London on August 13, 2017. / AFP PHOTO

In what was the final international meeting at Hayward Field before renovations begin, there was a fitting climax and farewell to the historic stadium in the Bowerman Mile.

Kenya's Timothy Cheruiyot cracked the 3:50 barrier to take victory.

Cheruiyot was once again highly impressive, the world 1,500m silver medallist showing Ethiopia’s Samuel Tefera a clean pair of heels around the final turn, kicking off the front to take victory in 3:49.87 to Tefera’s 3:51.26.

“I like Eugene, every time I come, I improve my time,” said Cheruiyot. “My goal for the season is to run under 3:28 in Monaco.”

Meanwhile, there was a shock result in men’s 3,000m steeplechase as unheralded Kenyan Benjamin Kigen overturned compatriot Conseslus Kipruto and Olympic silver medallist Evan Jager of USA.

After a slow early pace – 1,000m was reached in 2:43, 2000m in 5:30 – Kipruto appeared in cruise control at the front, the race apparently playing into the hands of the lightning-fast Olympic and world champion.

Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.

However, as Kipruto began to wind up the pace in the final lap he had unwanted company in the shape of Kigen, who blasted by him, entering the back straight and swiftly opened a gaping advantage.

Kipruto simply had no answer, and it was soon clear that he would taste defeat in his specialist event for the first time since 2016, leaving aside his dropout in Rabat last summer.

Kigen was awkward off the last barrier but by then, the damage was done, the 24-year-old hitting the finish all alone in 8:09.07.

Kipruto edged a photo finish with Jager for second, both credited with 8:11.71. Meanwhile, South Africa's Olympic and world champion Caster Semenya ran the fastest women's 800m of the year. [IAAF]