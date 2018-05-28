Coach Migne chases first Stars win: Harambee Stars tactician guides team against experienced Equatorial Guinea

Head Coach Harambee Stars' Sebastian Migne train at Kenya School of Monetary Studies, he has held three training sessions with all the local based players initially called up, expressing satisfaction with the team’s preparations. He will take charge of his first assignment when Kenya play two International friendly match. Kenya is set to face Swaziland and Equatorial Guinea on Friday, May 25, and Monday May 28, at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos County. May 24, 2018. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Kenyans lost 1-0 to Swaziland in a friendly match on Friday in Machakos.

New Harambee Stars coach Sebastian Migne will be hoping for better results when the team takes on Equitorial Guinea in their second friendly match today (3pm), in Machakos.

The French tactician had a bad start in his Harambee Stars career after losing 1-0 to Swaziland on Friday.

It is a result Migne will want to forget quickly and get Stars back to winning ways considering the fans are waiting for a positive performance.

Migne was no doubt a very disappointed man after Friday’s result and has promised an improved show against Equatorial Guinea.

“When you take part in a football match, the expectation is to win and it's obvious we are disappointed by this performance. We wasted a lot of chances and also defended badly. It is something we have to turn around in our next match,” said Migne.

The Kenyans were a big letdown upfront and did not play with urgency despite enjoying a home-ground advantage.

This, therefore, should be the focus as Migne lines up his squad for today’s fixture.

Kariobangi Sharks forward Ovella Ochieng should do better if he gets the chance to start.

The teenage striker wasted numerous chances on Friday. Whyvonne Isuza should also make his mark in the squad.

Migne should perhaps consider starting Piston Mutamba. Mutamba turned around the game when he came in the second half in Friday’s fixture as he created several chances.

Stars should also strive to be tighter at the back.

The goal they conceded came from an unforgivable defensive lapse.

Jockins Atudo, Haroun Shakava and Eric Ouma will have a lot of homework to do as they seek to stop the more experienced Equitorial Guinea side.

The Kenyan coach will, again, be without the foreign-based players, who pulled out due to various reasons.

Equitorial Guinea have brought their best squad for today’s match with many of their foreign-based making the trip.

Kenya’s opponents have a much better football tradition with great success. They hosted the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations finals, where they reached the semi-finals.

After today’s match, Harambee Stars will turn their focus on the up-coming four nations tournament to be held in India from June 3.