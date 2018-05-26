Wanga returns to haunt Tusker as Homeboyz inflict third loss in row on the brewers

Chemelil 0 - 1 Sony Sugar

Postponed Leopards-Gor Mahia

Tusker 0 - 2 Kakamega Homeboyz

An embarrassing mistake by Tusker goalkeeper David Okello and a last gasp strike from Allan Wanga gifted Kakamega Homeboyz a 2-0 win in Saturday's SportPesa Premier League match at Ruaraka Grounds.

Eston Esiye capitalized on Okello's goalkeeping howler to hand Homeboyz the lead in the 27th minute through a free kick before Wanga headed home Hedmond Maudo's injury time cross to inflict a third consecutive defeat on his former employers.

"It is a good feeling to have scored against my former team. We came here with a mission and I am happy we have accomplished it," a delighted Wanga told The Standard Sports.

Homeboyz coach Mike Mururi added: "I am happy for the boys' performance. They played their hearts and deserved the win."

In Awasi, Sony Sugar ended their twelve game winless run with a 1-0 victory over ten-man Chemelil Sugar, in the millers' derby.

Stephen Ouma's last gasp free kick is all that Sony needed to see-off their rivals. This was just after John Kuol was sent off for a dangerous tackle.

At Ruaraka, Homeboyz came close to breaking the deadlock in the fifth minute when Allan Wanga dispossessed Eugene Asike in the box, rushed towards goal but the defender recovered fast to block his former teammate's effort.

In the 25th minute, good defending from Homeboyz denied Paul Odhiambo a scoring chance from Brian Osumba's delivery.

However, Tusker were punished immediately when David Okello's goalkeeping howler allowed a long-range feeble free-kick from former Western Stima midfielder Eston Esiye to beat him in the

Boniface Muchiri then saw his free kick bounce off target on the opposite end.

Wanga played a good one two with Noah Wafula on the stroke of halftime but the brewers backline recovered in time to thwart the danger.

Wafula could have double the lead for the visitors on the hour mark, but his shot went inches wide before Moses Mudavadi made a brilliant clearance to deny Tusker an equaliser.

Okello then easily gathered Ali Bai's cross from the left before Wanga's header sailed over the bar.

Tusker should have drawn level seven minutes later, but Muchiri's effort was deflected for a fruitless corner.

Wanga would then squander an open scoring chance, shooting wide in the box with the keeper only to beat. The brewers responded with superb build up, but James Situma did well to intercept Robert Achema's cross from the right.

Wanga quashed his former employers' come back hopes when he brilliantly directed Mauda's pin-pointed cross deep in the game.