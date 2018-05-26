Simbas to test Cranes today

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Ian Snook will be seeking a positive start to his career as Kenya Simbas coach when the national fifteens team take on their rivals Uganda Rugby Cranes in today’s first leg of the Elgon Cup at the Legends Rugby Club in Kampala.

Both sides go into this match against the backdrop of intense preparations not only for this fixture, but for the upcoming Rugby Africa Gold Cup which also serves as the African qualifying round for the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan.

Though the Simbas have not played any competitive fixture in recent time, the newly appointed head coach is impressed with his squad’s conditioning level and training which ended with a three day high-altitude residential camp in Nanyuki.

And with Kenya having laboured to win last year’s encounter 56-51 on aggregate, the New Zealander says he has a lot of respect for the Cranes, whom he expects to give them a run for their money.

The New Zealander hailed the Cranes’ quality as well as their physicality, warning his charges against giving them room to possess the ball.

“Obviously, I have a lot of respect for Uganda.”

