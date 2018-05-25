Why politicians are unhappy with Arsenal's new 'Visit Rwanda' sleeve sponsors for next season's shirts

Dutch politicians have hit out at Arsenal's new 'Visit Rwanda' sleeve sponsors for next season's shirts, calling the deal "disheartening".

The tourist board's logo will feature on the Gunners' official jerseys from next season and will run until the end of 2020/21.

Arsenal unveiled their new home kit on Tuesday in what could be their last year with Puma, with the current £30million-a-year deal expiring at the end of the season.

The tourist board reportedly paid a similar figure to ensure their logo would feature prominently on Arsenal's shirts; and it is precisely this that has irked some Dutch politicians.

Rwanda currently receives aid from Holland - although this does not go to the government of Rwanda - and political figures from the country are angry that the tourist board has parted with such a large amount of cash.

Speaking to Dutch news outlet VI, politician Joel Voordewind said: "I am indignant that a country where we provide solid financial assistance has now become a whopping €30million shirt sponsor of a major English football club."

While Isabelle Diks of political party GroenLinks added: "Of course our development aid does not go to the government of Rwanda and it is good that Rwanda tries to give the economy a boost.