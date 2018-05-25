Everton stars threaten to quit

Friday, May 25th 2018 at 00:00 GMT +3 | Football By Agencies:

Everton's English midfielder Tom Davies (L) battles with Liverpool's Dutch midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum (R) during the English Premier League football match between Everton and Liverpool at Goodison Park in Liverpool, north west England on April 7, 2018. / AFP PHOTO /

Everton are in crisis — with senior stars ready to quit over a deep division in the dressing room involving Tom Davies and Oumar Niasse.

Midfielder Davies summed up the unrest and ill-feeling by telling a pal: “Had enough of all the sh*t now, it’s making me feel down every day.”

The 19-year-old star felt so strongly about the situation he considered meeting with his agent to discuss leaving Goodison.

Another senior player told a pal about Niasse: “I say everyone chucks transfer requests in unless Oumar goes.

“He’s the problem. He goes, problem goes.”

And another first-team star told a friend: “No one wants him.”

Niasse — one of the few shining lights on the pitch with nine goals for Everton this term — has told friends he feels uncomfortable at the club.

The Senegal forward, 28, has had run-ins with several senior pros and the club has been described as a “war zone”.

Among the players in heated discussions are captain Phil Jagielka, hotshot striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, England goalie Jordan Pickford and defenders Seamus Coleman, Mason Holgate, Michael Keane and Jonjoe Kenny.

Further unrest will infuriate fans after the team’s poor season, that began with Ronald Koeman getting the sack.