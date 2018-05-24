Iniesta announce next destination after Barcelona exit

Iniesta left Barcelona after 22-years at the Catalonia [Photo: Courtesy]

Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta has revealed his next destination after he left the Catalans after 22-years stay.

The Spaniard took to social media to announce that he is heading to the J-League as he posted for a picture with Japanese club Vissel Kobe’s chairman Hiroshi Mikitani, who is also the CEO of Barcelona sponsor Rakuten. Iniesta with Japanese club Vissel Kobe’s chairman Hiroshi Mikitani as they jets out to Japan [Photo: Courtesy]

Rumbo a mi nuevo hogar, con mi amigo @hmikitani...????????? ?? ????



Heading to my new home, with my friend ????????? ?? ???? pic.twitter.com/xeXBw4GYfc — Andrés Iniesta (@andresiniesta8) May 23, 2018

The post on his twitter account read: ‘Heading to my new home, with my friend.’

Along with the text, he posted emojis including the Japanese flag. Iniesta handed the captain's armband to Messi in his final match at Camp Nou [Photo: Courtesy] Hiroshi Mikitani is also the CEO of Barcelona sponsor Rakuten [Photo: Courtesy]

The 34-year-old enjoyed a stunning career at the Camp Nou, winning nine La Liga titles, six Copa del Reys, Four Champions Leagues and three Club World Cups.

Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.