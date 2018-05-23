Matuga games pushed to next week

Kwale County Matuga Sub-County Secondary Schools Term Two games, which were scheduled to start today, have been postponed to next week.

The games, which were set to run from today to Saturday in different places, will be held from next Thursday to Saturday.

Kwale County Secondary Schools Sports Association Matuga Sub-county Chairman Robert Aran said the games coincided with an academic workshop that saw it rescheduled.

Mombasa’s six sub counties will stage their games. Changamwe Secondary will host Changamwe Sub-County games while Shimo La Tewa School will host the Kisauni Sub-County games. Likoni Secondary will be the venue for Likoni Sub-County games while Khamis and Tudor Day will host the Mvita Sub-County games

Kaya Tiwi School proved their mettle when all its teams featuring in netball, boys and girls under 19, under 16 and volleyball qualified for the Matuga Sub-County games.

Kaya Tiwi, the 2016 national secondary schools girls’ netball champions, won the Waa zone title for the sixth consecutive year.

They started their netball campaign with a 66-0 win over Ngombeni before hitting Tiwi Girls 69-0, thrashed Matuga 65-1 and soaked Waa Girls’ in 65-3 win.

Kaya Tiwi won boys’ under 16 football title after beating immediate former champions Waa Boys 5-0 and defeated Kombani Secondary 3-0.

In boys’ football under 19, Waa Boys avenged the defeat to beat Kaya Tiwi 1-0 and went ahead to stop Ngombeni 1-0 while Waa Girls’ won both under 19 and 16 football titles after beating Kaya Tiwi in the final.

In boys’ volleyball, Waa Boys retained the title as Waa Girls won volleyball trophy after dismissing Kaya Tiwi. The top two teams earned places in Matuga Sub-County games.