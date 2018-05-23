Guardiola’s bold reaction to Unai Emery’s appointment as Arsenal boss

Guardiola has backed Emery to succeed in the Premier League [Photo; Courtesy]

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has backed Unai Emery to succeed in the Premier League after he signed a four-year deal with the Gunners.

Pep’s assistant Mikel Arteta was thought to be the preferred choice until last weekend when Arsenal went cold on him and turned their focus on the former Paris Saint-Germain manager. Emery has signed a four-year deal with Arsenal [Photo: Courtesy]

Emery, who enjoyed his spells at PSG, Sevilla and Valencia was named Arsenal’s new head coach on Wednesday morning after convincing the club’s board in an interview.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Guardiola said, ‘His career speaks for itself.

‘He did it perfect in Spain with many teams, he did it really well in France.

‘He’s welcome to England. Another good manager is coming.’

Guardiola is happy that a great manager is coming to England [Photo: Courtesy]

Emery was thrilled to be part of Arsenal family.

‘I am thrilled to be joining one of the great clubs in the game,’ Emery said.

‘Arsenal is known and loved throughout the world for its style of play, its commitment to young players, the fantastic stadium, the way the club is run.

‘I’m very excited to be given the responsibility to start this important new chapter in Arsenal’s history.

‘I have met Stan and Josh Kroenke and it’s clear they have great ambitions for the club and are committed to bringing future success.

‘I’m excited about what we can do together and I look forward to giving everyone who loves Arsenal some special moments and memories.’ He added. Emery will be Pep's opponent next season [Photo: Courtesy]

Arsenal chief executive Ivan Gazidis also expressed his opinion after Emery’s announcement.

‘Unai has an outstanding track record of success throughout his career,’ Gazidis said.

‘He has developed some of the best young talent in Europe and plays an exciting, progressive style of football that fits Arsenal perfectly.

‘His hard-working and passionate approach and his sense of values on and off the pitch make him the ideal person to take us forward. Arsenal chief executive Ivan Gazidis is happy they captured Emery [Photo: Courtesy]

‘We conducted a confidential, wide-ranging and rigorous search involving extensive background references, data and video analysis, and personal meetings with all the candidates we shortlisted.

‘All were interested in the position and we were unanimous in our choice of Unai to drive the next chapter of our history.’ He added.