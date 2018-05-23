BREAKING: Arsenal confirm Emery Unai as new head coach

Unai Emery confirmed as new Arsenal manager [Photo: Courtesy]

Arsenal have made the announcement their fans and football world were waiting to hear as they confirm Unai Emery as their new head coach.

The Spaniard replaces Arsene Wenger after the French man's 22-year reign at The Emirates.

Emery stepped down as Paris Saint-Germain manager at the end of the season following a two-year stint with the French giants, winning one Ligue 1 title and four domestic cups.

Emery, who also led Sevilla to three successive Europa League trophies, was a surprise choice after it was reported that former Arsenal captain Mikel Arteta emerged top among the candidates.

Speaking after the announcement, Emery said, ‘I am thrilled to be joining one of the great clubs in the game. Arsenal is known and loved throughout the world for its style of play, its commitment to young players, the fantastic stadium, the way the club is run.

‘I’m very excited to be given the responsibility to start this important new chapter in Arsenal’s history. I have met Stan and Josh Kroenke and it’s clear they have great ambitions for the club and are committed to bringing future success.

Unai Emery appeared to confirm he's Arsenals new manager on his official website [Photo; Courtesy]

‘I’m excited about what we can do together and I look forward to giving everyone who loves Arsenal some special moments and memories.’

On Tuesday, the 46-year-old posted a picture indicating that he will take over at The Emirates but the image was taken down and replaced by an error message.

The post read: ‘Proud to be part of Arsenal family.’

Emery will earn £6million-a-season after he signed a four-year deal with the north London club.

He came on top ahead of former Barcelona Manager Luis Enrique, former club captains Patrick Vieira and Mikel Arteta and Juventus’ Massimiliano Allegri, who were also among the potential candidates.

Majority owner Stan Kroenke also expressed his delight in Unai’s arrival.

Majority owner Stan Kroenke also expressed his delight in Unai's arrival.

‘Several things stood out during his interview and the entire process; his football knowledge, energy, determination and love of the game.

‘His familiarity with our club and our players, the Premier League and the game in Europe were all very impressive. He shares our vision to move forward, to build on the platform created by Arsène Wenger and help this club enjoy greater success.’ He added.

Assistant Juan Carlos Carcedo is also likely to join Emery as part of the backroom staff overhaul with Steve Bould and Coach Jens Lehmann set to stay at the club.