Will Smith to perform Official World Cup song during Opening Ceremony

Will smith set to perform the official 2018 World Cup song [Photo: Courtesy]

Football fans around the world are getting excited over the 2018 Russia World Cup set for next month.

At recent World Cup tournaments, FIFA and its partners have focused on the tournament’s soundtrack and songs with the likes of Shakira, Anastacia and Ricky Martin contributing popular tracks.

One question on the fans mind right now is which song will be used for the Russia tournament.

Well, according to a Billboard report, Diplo will produce the track that is set to be released this Friday. Colombia-based Nicky Jam will also feature [Photo: Courtesy]

Hollywood superstar Will Smith alongside Colombia-based reggaeton star Nicky Jam and Kosovar pop singer Era Istrefi will be the stars to record the official 2018 World Cup anthem. Smith was a successful pop-rapper in 1980s and 90s [Photo: Courtesy]

Many would be wondering what role Smith will take as he is known for acting, but in 1980s and 90s, Smith was a successful pop-rapper with nine UK Top Five hits in all, including No 1s with Boom! Shake the Room and Men in Black.

Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.

Kosovar pop singer Era Istrefi will join Smith and Nicky to record the song [Photo: Courtesy]

In 2017 he released a new track, Get Lit, with DJ Jazzy Jeff.

Nicky Jam is one of Latin-America’s biggest stars as his recent single, X, already has 800m views on YouTube, while previous hits like El Amante and El Perdón have over a billion each. Diplo will produce the track that is set to be released on Friday [Photo: Courtesy]

Era Istrefi, on the other hand, is a rising star who has worked with top America rapper French Montana. Istrefi’s track BonBon did well across Europe in 2016.

The anthem is usually performed at either the opening or closing ceremony with the likes of Pitbull and Jennifer Lopez performing We Are One (Ole Ola) at the 2014 opening ceremony, while Shakira’s Waka Waka (This Time For Africa) was performed at the 2010 World Cup closing ceremony. Jason Derulo and Maluma recorded Coca-Cola anthem, Colors, for World Cup [Photo: Courtesy]

FIFA partner Coca-Cola have also been involved in producing unofficial tracks and promotional tie-ins for the last two tournaments.

This year’s anthem will be Colors by Jason Derulo and Maluma.