Conte threatens Chelsea over sacking

Conte could face the sack this summer [Photo: Courtesy]

Antonio Conte has been reported to have threatened Chelsea’s hierarchy if he will end up sacked from Stamford Bridge.

Despite the FA Cup win, it is believed that the Italian has not won Abramovic’s heart and still could face the sack.

Conte has not been in perfect relationship with Chelsea board over the club’s transfer policy after they failed to capture Lukaku and sold Matic to Manchester United. Conte is considering staying away from the game for 12 months [Photo: Courtesy]

Chelsea stalled to sack him early to avoid the risk of another huge compensation bill but reports from The Times now indicates that the Italian is considering taking a 12-month break from coaching. That means that Conte will continue to be paid his monthly salary for 12 months until he secures another job.

Conte is also not willing to accept short-term deal as there is no any other high-profile jobs available this summer. The FA Cup is not enough for Conte to keep his job [Photo: Courtesy]

Though the situation will not be new to Chelsea as they had to pay Roberto Di Matteo for two years after his sacking in 2012, but they will not be comfortable doing the same this time as they have only capped Matteo’s compensation terms to just one year.

Chelsea’s hope now is that Conte will take a job quickly if he is sacked but there are concerns that they will be forced to pay him the £9m.