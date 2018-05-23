Solar power: No power? Worry not as Mobisol steps in

Mobisol partners with StarTimes, the official broadcaster of the FIFA World Cup 2018 Mobisol sales and marketing director Adams Amenya (left), the StarTimes CEO David Zhang (Centre) and the Mobisol East Africa CEO Henrick Axelsson (right) during the announcement of Mobisol partnership with Startimes, the official broadcaster of the FIFA World Cup 2018. This partnership will enable off-grid households across Kenya, Tanzania and Rwanda access StarTimes’ pay television platform with an all-in-one entertainment offer.PHOTO:WILBERFORCE OKWIRI

As the long awaited Fifa World Cup draws near, football enthusiasts from off grid areas across East Africa have everything to smile about thanks to a partnership between solar provider Mobisol and StarTimes Media.

Lack of electricity will no longer deny them a chance to enjoy every moment of the world’s top football extravaganza.

Mobisol a pay-as-you-go solar provider joined hands with StarTimes Media to enable off grid households across Kenya, Tanzania and Rwanda access StarTimes pay television platform with an all-in-one entertainment offer.

This means that these households will now join the rest of the globe in celebrating the world’s football stars as they battle for glory. Mobisol customers in Kenya can now opt for an entertainment package which includes the pay TV hardware and a free StarTimes subscription until the end of July.

The deal will see Mobisol enhance their customers experience by directly offering StarTimes services to them allowing them to enjoy live World Cup matches.

StarTimes are the official 2018 Fifa World Cup broadcaster Director Sales Mobisol Kenya and Marketing Adams Amenya said that they value their partnership with pay TV provider StarTimes which is geared towards improving lives of East Africans.

Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.

“We have always taken pride in developing and offering reliable energy-efficient products of superior quality to our customers which is our core strength.

This partnership with StarTimes will go a long way in increasing integrated service providing and enhancing our customers overall experience,” Amenya said.

He added that it will also give households in the rural areas an opportunity to enjoy endless educative and entertaining products that will give them a feel of a modernization.

“People who live in rural areas are often left out as the world changes through modernization even though they also want to understand what is going on in the world and they too are aiming big.

They also desire a modern lifestyle and we are here to make sure that they are not left out.”

StarTimes CEO David Zang said that he was delighted to partner with Mobisol a partnership that will enable more Kenyan household access their pay television platform. [By Elizabeth Mburugu]