Revealed: Why Jose Mourinho deleted his Instagram account

By Odero Charles: Tuesday, May 22nd 2018 at 20:18 GMT +3 | Football
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho deletes Instagram account
 

Jose Mourinho deleted his Instagram account amid reports that it was bombarded with abusive message following Saturday’s FA Cup final defeat against Chelsea.

Eden Hazard's first-half penalty was enough to win the competition for Chelsea on a disappointing afternoon for the Old Trafford giants.

Chelsea winger Eden Hazard, right, sends his first-half penalty past Manchester United keeper David De Gea
 

Although initial reports revealed that his Instagram account was deleted because it was receiving abuse from online trolls following his side’s defeat to Chelsea in the FA Cup final.

But according to the Manchester Evening News, his representatives have said the account was not deleted due to abuse, but because he found it boring.

Mourinho joined Instagram after being appointed as United manager in 2016.

