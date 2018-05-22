FIFA finds no evidence of doping among Russian World Cup squad

By Reuters: Tuesday, May 22nd 2018 at 19:28 GMT +3 | World Cup 2018
Russia new home kit to mark the occasion

World soccer body FIFA has found no evidence of doping among Russian players set to compete in the World Cup, FIFA said on Tuesday.

“FIFA can today confirm that the investigations concerning all Russian players named for the provisional squad of the FIFA World Cup in Russia have been completed, with the result that insufficient evidence was found to assert an anti-doping rule violation,” it said in a statement, adding the World Anti-Doping Agency has agreed with its decision to close the cases.

