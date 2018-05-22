Ibrahimovic sent off for LA Galaxy after slapping former QPR winger during MLS clash

Tuesday, May 22nd 2018 at 15:22 GMT +3 | Football By Mirror:

Ibrahimovic was shown red following a video review [Photo: Courtesy]

Zlatan Ibrahimovic was sent off for LA Galaxy after giving an opponent a clip round the ear.

The former Manchester United striker was given his marching orders in the 41st minute of his side's clash with Montreal Impact on Monday night.

Match officials spotted his altercation with Michael Petrasso, which appeared to be prompted by the former QPR winger stepping on Ibrahimovic's foot. Ibrahimovic and Petrasso just prior to the red card incident [Photo: Courtesy]

While the action appeared accidental, Swedish striker Ibrahimovic took exception to it and offered a firm palm round the ear.

Both players collapsed to the floor following the contact. Both men collapsed to the floor in a heap [Photo: Courtesy]

Petrasso understandably held his head as he dropped to his knees, before Ibrahimovic followed him to the ground.

The referee went to the video monitors and saw what Ibrahimovic had done before sending him for an early bath. Ibrahimovic was not happy to have his boot trodden on [Photo: Courtesy] So he responded by offering a firm hand across the face [Photo: Courtesy]

Luckily for Galaxy, they were not made to pay for the incident, as they went on to win the game 1-0.

Old Kamara netted in the 75th minute to secure the crucial victory in the Californian's pursuit of a play-off berth.