Solar technology comes to rescue of rural fans in 2018 World Cup tournament

When 2018 World Cup kicks off next month in Russia, many football fans around the globe will be glued to their television sets to catch up with their favourite teams.

In Kenya where electricity supply has been a challenge, many in rural areas normally endure long distance to watch the game in nearby centers where power supply normally ends.

The situation may not be the same come next month following penetration of solar energy in the country. Solar firms have made the penetration of the energy a reality to rural folks with pay-as-you go models that allow people to pay for solar technology in installments through mobile money such as the Safaricom M-Pesa.

Firms such as Azuri, Mobisol have added value in their provisions following growing interests from homes previously cut off from the national power grid.

“Three years ago, consumers in rural areas were excited about getting solar lanterns but today they are asking for additional products like TVs, fans, phones and internet connectivity. However, consumers don’t want to pay for these products upfront, instead preferring to make small payments as they use the gadgets,” said Azuri Technologies CEO, Simon Bransfield-Garth in an interview with media.

Speaking during a partnership with Star-Times, Adams Amenya, Director Sales and Marketing, Mobisol Kenya says the company is also focusing on value addition to enhance customer experience.

Under the new strategy with Star-Times, Mobisol will enable off-grid households across Kenya, Tanzania and Rwanda to access StarTimes' pay television platform with an all-in-one entertainment offer.

The deal gives Mobisol an opportunity to enhance customer experience by directly offering StarTimes subscriptions to their customers, allowing them access to a full range of live World Cup fixtures and additional entertainment formats, when choosing for a Mobisol Solar Home System.

The company has installed more than 10 MW capacity and electrified over 500,000 people in East Africa via affordable, high quality Solar Home Systems for home and business usage of larger size. With solar solutions ranging from 40W to 200W, it caters for electricity needs beyond lighting and mobile phone charging, enabling customers to access critical appliances including entertainment systems such as HiFi-Stereos and large LED TVs (up to 32’’) for home or business use.

“We value the partnership as a strategic step towards increasing our integrated service offering and enhancing our customer’s overall experience. From now on our customers will be able to choose for more enter- and edutainment content via us directly - which underlines our commitment towards bringing ‘Best life’ to East Africa’s off-grid population,” says Adams Amenya, Director Sales and Marketing, Mobisol Kenya.