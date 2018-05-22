Mourinho's speech after FA Cup final lose discouraged players

Jose Mourinho's speech in the dressing room deflated United squad [Photo: Courtesy]

Manchester United lost 1-0 to Chelsea in the FA Cup final at Wembley last Saturday after Hazard converted a penalty following Phil Jones foul on the Belgium in United’s box.

After the match, it was reported that some players in the squad disagreed with Jose Mourinho’s line up for the match. Most of them wanted Erick Bailly to start at the back but Mourinho opted for Phil Jones who fouled Hazard to award Chelsea the penalty that caused them the FA Cup glory. Mourinho and Jones after the match [Photo: Courtesy]

In the dressing room, United’s squad believed that Mourinho will deliver a speech after he insisted that his side deserved the win, however, Metro indicates that the Portuguese spent less than 10 minutes talking to his players and simply thanked them for their contributions throughout the season and wished them well ahead of their holidays and the World Cup. Mourinho insisted United were the better team at Wembley [Photo: Courtesy]

Mourinho also failed to return to the team hotel in London with the players and staff after the game.

The United manager is expected to sell some of his players this summer, including Daley Blind, Luke Shaw, Matteo Darmian and Marouane Fellaini with the future of Anthony Martial also in doubt. Sanchez struggled in the match [Photo: Courtesy] Marcus Rashford did not make any impact at the front [Photo: Courtesy]

Manchester United wants to complete their transfer business before the start of World Cup to allow their new players to adapt quickly and be available when the team will kick of the new season with a pre-season tour in the US.

