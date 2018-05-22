BREAKING: Pellegrini takes charge of Premier League club

Pellegrini appointed West Ham manager [Photo: Courtesy]

West Ham has announced their next manager for the next three years.

Manuel Pellegrini has been named West Ham’s new manager on £7m-a-year deal to replace David Moyes whose contract with the club expired at the end of the season. He replaces Moyes who left the club end season [Photo: Courtesy]

The 64-year-old is not new to Premier League as he managed current Premier League champions Manchester City before he was sacked and replaced with Pep Guardiola. New West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini pens his deal in David Sullivan's house [Photo: Courtesy]

Pellegrini is responsible for City’s longest Champions League run, leading them to the semi-finals in 2016 where they were defeated 1-0 by Real Madrid courtesy of a Gareth Bale stunner. Pellegrini managed Man City before he was replaced by Guardiola [Photo: Courtesy]

The Chilean parted ways with Chinesed Super League side China Fortune at the weekend after agreeing to sign a deal with the Hammers.

Joint chairman David Sullivan told the club's website: "I am delighted to welcome Manuel Pellegrini to West Ham United. He is one of the world's most respected football coaches and we look forward to working with him.

"It was important that we appointed someone with knowledge and experience of the Premier League, who already has an understanding - not only of the teams and players we face - but of West Ham United and our ambitions.

"Manuel brings a reputation for attacking football and getting the best out of his players. We believe he will attract new talent to the London Stadium as well as improving the current squad." He left China Fortune after agreeing deal to return to Premier League [Photo: Courtesy]

His coming is likely to convince want-away Javier Hernandez and Manuel Lanzini to stay on.

He will have full control over signings at the London Stadium.