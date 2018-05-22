Fury reveals incredible career plan after he retires from boxing

Tuesday, May 22nd 2018 at 08:32 GMT +3 | Boxing By Mirror:

Tyson Fury turned heads at ringside in Leeds [Photo: Courtesy]

Tyson Fury has revealed he is planning for life after boxing - he plans to qualify as a doctor.

The former heavyweight world champion will return to the ring on June 9 for his first fight since he beat Wladimir Klitschko in 2015.

But he is already contemplating his future when he hangs up his gloves for good. Fury returns to the ring on June 9 [Photo: Courtesy]

"I had a choice and I chose boxing first but, after boxing, I am going to be a doctor," Fury told The Sun.

"I made that decision a few years ago. I am going to be a doctor and I am going to help people. When I have finished in a few years, I’ll still only be in my early 30s. Then I’ll study for the next seven years to be a doctor.

"If I’m 40 and a qualified doctor, I’m still a young doctor. That is what I intend to do. I studied very hard at school but I turned to sport because that was my calling - and I've got to the highest level in that.

"Whatever I put my mind to, I do well. I think doctors and nurses do a fantastic job, they’re underpaid and without them we’d be in a lot of trouble." Fury wants to be a doctor [Photo: Courtesy]

Fury will launch his comeback against Albania's Sefer Seferi in Manchester next month.

Seferi, 39, has lost only once, at heavyweight against Manuel Charr in September 2016, and he has been significantly more active than Fury, fighting four times since Fury defeated Klitschko 10 months earlier.