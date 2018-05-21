Messi confirms Griezmann set to join Barcelona

Griezmann is reported to have agreed a five-year deal with Barcelona [Photo: Courtesy]

Atletico Madrid star Antonio Griezmann has reportedly agreed a five-year contract with Spanish champions Barcelona.

Barcelona has been heavily linked with the French international who scored a brace to help Atletico Madrid win the Europa League against Marseille. Griezmann scored a brace to help Atletico wins Europa League [Photo: Courtesy]

According to Spanish newspaper Sport, Barcelona have succeeded in negotiating a five-year deal with Griezmann. The 27-year-old will be paid a basic salary of £13m net per season plus bonuses and will become the second highest paid player in the squad behind Lionel Messi.

To fuel the speculations, Lionel Messi admitted that Griezmann is one of the best that are coming to Camp Nou. Messi hints at Griezmann joining Barcelona [Photo: Courtesy]

Speaking to Spanish radio station RAC1 Messi said, ‘It's obvious that I like him [Griezmann].

‘He's one of the best right now.

‘I don't know if there's anything with him or not, but we're delighted that the best come and Griezmann is one of them.’ Griezmann holding the Europa League trophy [Photo: Courtesy]

According to AS, Messi also told Griezmann that they are waiting for him with open arms in the Barca dressing room.