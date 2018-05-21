Arsenal set to unveil new manager this week

Arsene Wenger will leave Arsenal in April

Arsenal have recently been in the look for a new manager after Arsene Wenger announced that he will leave this summer.

The Gunners made a list of potential candidates to replace the long-serving French manager when he leaves.

The club has now reduced the list to around four candidates; Former Arsenal skipper Mikel Arteta, former Barcelona manager Luis Enrique, Germany boss Joachim Loew and former Bayern Munich boss Carlo Ancelotti.

It is believed that Arteta has won the race ahead of the three experienced managers after Wenger admitted that he should be the one to take the job as he has all the qualities to be a great manager.

‘He was a leader and he has a good passion for the game, and he knows the club well. He knows what is important at the club and he was captain of the club,’ Wenger said

‘He has been an assistant of Guardiola as well, so overall I think he has the qualities.’ He added.

Wenger has backed Arteta

Arteta who is currently a member of the coaching staff at Manchester City was given the green light to move on buy Pep Guardiola if he a bid comes in his way. Guardiola said he won't stand in Arteta's way if he wanted a move to the Emirates but Arsenal still had to agree a compensation package with the Premier League champions.

According to The Mirror, the Gunners have agreed a deal with Man City to clear the way for Atrteta to be announced this week.

This will be the first time Arsenal will have a new manager for the first time in 22 years.

Reports suggests that Arteta woill be given £50m to spend in the transfer window as the Gunners are already eyeing Dortmund center-back Sokratis Papasthatopoulos and Freiburg’s Caglar Soyuncu.