Pogba attacked Sanchez during United’s FA Cup final defeat to Chelsea

Phil Jones fouled Hazard in United's box [Photo: Courtesy]

Manchester United suffered a shock 1-0 defeat to Chelsea in the FA Cup final on Saturday evening after Phil Jones fouled Eden Hazard in the United’s box to award The Blues a penalty.

The Red Devils struggled to break down Chelsea’s defence as it was evident that the Antonio Conte’s side were keen not to concede a goal from the attacking Manchester United side. Hazard converted the penalty that won the match for Chelsea [Photo: Courtesy]

However, United’s best chances came when Paul Pogba directed a free header off-target and Marcus Rashford failed to score a one on one with Chelsea’s Thibaut Courtois.

Generally, the game was for United to win as they were dominant for the better part of the match. Chelsea celebrates winning the FA Cup [Photo: Courtesy]

United’s boss Jose Mourinho also believed that his side deserved the win.

Speaking to BBC ONE he said, ‘I congratulated them because they won but I don't think they deserved to win.

Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.

‘I congratulated them because I am a sportsman. They scored one more goal than us and they got the cup and so I've got to do what my job asks me to do.

‘I'm the Manchester United manager and I have to be respectful, not just because they were my previous club but because they were the opponent that won the cup.

‘I think we deserved to win, I think we were the best team, but that's football.’ Mourinho believes his side deserved the win [Photo: Courtesy]

The match saw tensions rise between Pogba and January signing Alexis Sanchez in the second half. Sanchez received a pass from the French man and had the opportunity to pass it back straight away but the Chilean took long in possession after he was quickly closed down by Cesar Azpilicueta.

Sanchez though managed to pass the ball back to Pogba but the pass was slow and was close to being intercepted by Cesc Fabregas. Pogba however managed to shield the ball off the Spanish midfielder and played the ball to Phil Jones.

It was after Pogba passed the ball back to the United defender that he turned towards Sanchez and angrily shouted at the former Arsenal star.