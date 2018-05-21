Golf: Two rare birdies do the trick for handicap 13 Nyali player

SPORTS-GOLF-YOBESH OYARO; Yobesh Oyaro follows his swing.[Maarufu Mohamed,Standard]

Coast golfer beats field of 120 for overall title.

Coast veteran golfer Yobesh Oyaro carded a sterling 71 nett to emerge the overall winner of the 2018 John Mariga club nite golf tournament at the Mombasa course over the weekend.

Playing off handicap 13, the Nyali golfer’s victory was evident after sinking two rare birdies at the par three-second and the par three-12th holes.

Oyaro added seven level pars despite playing mixed bogey shots on the rest of both nines to beat a team of 120 golfers in the one-day tournament sponsored by club member John Mariga.

“This course was tough especially the challenging strong winds from the Indian Ocean but I controlled my wings and putts. I also thank my playing partners and sponsors" said Oyaro.

Mombasa’s handicap 06 Qambar Somji was the runner-up on 76 nett, while his clubmate handicap 11 G. Koech, who had a score of 77 nett, finished third.

At the par 72 Thika Sports Club, handicap 05 S.Karari shot 70 nett to win the A Division May 2018 Monthly Mug.

F.N.Thuo, playing off handicap 13, was the B Division winner on 68 nett and the C Division winner was handicap 19 Moses Mburu with 67 nett.

Handicap 20 Mary Wainaina, on 73 nett, won the Lady’s prize while handicap 26 Jamleck Kamau, from Thika Greens Club, was the Guest winner on 74 nett.

At the par 71 Muthaiga course, handicap 10 Sammy Gathuri, on a countback score of 39 points, won the “Unclaimed Financial Assets Authority Golf Day-UFAA.

He tied on points with Maurice Maina.