Basketball: Nakuru Club falls to swift Embakasi Youth team

Richard Mungai (in red) of Nakuru Club trys to dribble past Innocent Adagala of University of Nairobi Terrorists in a Kenya Basketball Premier League match played at Menengai high school Nakuru on October 04,2015.PHOTO:KIPSANG JOSEPH

Embakasi Youth Basketball Club defeated Nakuru Club 68-51 in a National Division One basketball league at United States International University at the weekend.

The loss was a big disappointment for the Nakuru lads, who displayed a disjointed game compared to their first match against Strathmore University, which they won 71-52.

Nakuru Club trailed in the first two quarters before making a comeback in the third. Embakasi Youth won the first two quarters 20-11 and 16-13 before succumbing 11-22 in the third quarter as scores stood at 47-46 before the final play.

In the fourth quarter, Embakasi dominated from the first whistle, winning 19-5 and bagging three valuable points.

Nakuru’s Eugene Adera was the top scorer and the man of the match with an impressive 20 points while Patrick Ruto replied with 14 points for Embakasi.

Nakuru Club head coach Richard Kanda said he was impressed with the performance of newly recruited schoolboy Sharmack Salat, who scored 14 points.

“He (Salat) is proving to be a wonderboy in our matches and he is set for greater things if he maintains his form,” Kanda said.

“We lost the match because we arrived late for the match. This denied us time to warm up before the game. However, we are determined to improve in our next matches,” added Kanda.

[Ben Ahenda]