Unstoppable Wiyeta run riot: Champions unleash terror on opponents in Kipsaina Zonals

Judith Musimbi (left) of Wiyeta Girls vies for the ball possesion against Winnie Ogola of Nyakach Girls during their Secondary School Game football match at Moi Stadium, Kisumu County on August 5, 2016.[PHOTO:DENNIS OKEYO/STANDARD]

Wiyeta send early warning with 17 goals past Munyaka

Nairobi Region Under-16 boys’ football champions Upper Hill show class as the 2018 KSSSA Term Two Games begin.

National and East Africa girls’ football champions Wiyeta were on fire as they wiped the floor with St Augustine’s Munyaka over the weekend.

Granted, it was at the Kipsaina Zonal level, but Wiyeta knew what was expected of them as this year’s secondary schools Term Two games began.

They showed no mercy to their St Augustine’s counterparts, thrashing them 17-0 in what is perhaps a warning to their opponents; they mean business and will be out to defend their titles.

Jamila Amida starred for Wiyeta netting five goals in the lopsided encounter. Jackline Barasa was on target four times, while Diana Achieng bagged a hat-trick.

Esther Wanyama added two while Faith Chesang was on target once as Wiyeta eased to the emphatic victory.

Wiyeta coach Edgar Manyara said his girls didn’t face a lot of challenge at the zonals because they were stronger than their opponents.

“They played well but we still need to wait for a proper challenge at advanced stages of the championships for us to gauge ourselves and perhaps point out areas which we need to improve on. We must work hard as we seek to defend our titles,” Manyara said.

In the semi-finals, Wiyeta drubbed Kesogon 13-0 while St Augustine’s dismissed Immaculate Conception Mukuyu Girls 2-0 in the other semi. In the boys' contest, St Christopher’s were crowned champions following their 3-1 win over Kapsara.

In Nairobi, regional under-16 champions Upper Hill were in a class of their own as they hammered Silver Spring 8-0 to begin their campaign on a high.

With an unrivalled home support, Teddy Andrew was on target three times as the homeboys sought to advance from the round-robin with maximum points.

Eric Bundi shook the net twice while Eric Kalumana, Ibrahim Alio and Boku Bora scored one goal each.

Andrew said they were seeking to qualify for the national games and perform better than they did last year when they were eliminated at the group stage.

“We have been training very hard. We started well today and we are determined to work harder for us to achieve our main objective," said Andrew.