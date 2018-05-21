Kenyan Premier League: Nakumatt stun Tusker

Nakumatt FC's Clinton Kisyvuki (left) and Omar Justin of Tusker during KPL match at Kenyatta Stadium on Sunday May 20, 2018. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Nakumatt yesterday lifted themselves from the bottom of the SportPesa Premier League table and moved into 17th position after stunning former champions Tusker 2-1 at Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos.

Cornelius Juma came off the bench to net the match winner and secure the shoppers’ third win of the campaign. Robert Matano’s men have themselves to blame for wasting a host of scoring chances.

Nakumatt had taken the lead through Kevin Thairu’s fifteenth minute effort, only for Brian Osumba to draw level on the half-hour mark.

The brewers started off on the brighter side with Timothy Otieno forcing a fine save from Nakumatt goalkeeper Lucas Indeche before Eugene Ambulwa blocked Marlon Tangauzi’s dangerous cross.

Eugene Asike then saw his header in the tenth minute rattle the cross bar before Otieno laid a brilliant cross for Hashim Sempala, only for the Ugandan to scuff his effort wide with the keeper already beaten.

Wastefulness punished

However, in the 15th minute, Thairu punished Tusker’s wastefulness when he unleashed a first-time shot into the net from Moses Odhiambo’s delivery at the edge of the box.

Odhiambo could have doubled the lead, but the experienced midfielder miscued his shot before Otieno missed a chance on the opposite end.

Moments later, Boniface Mukhekhe failed to capitalise on Tangauzi’s defensive blunder to get his name on the score sheet, blasting the ball wide.

Osumba then drew level on the half hour mark when he pounced on Boniface Muchiri’s incisive pass to beat Indeche with a powerful low shot.

Substitute Edwin Lavatsa missed an opportunity for the brewers 10 minutes into the second half before Otieno Apollo was denied by Indeche. But in the 57th minute, Juma volleyed home Mukhekhe’s superb delivery, leaving Tusker goalkeeper David Okello stranded.

Lyod Wahome had a half chance to snatch a point for the visitors in the 80th, but his feeble ball was cleared to safety by Nakumatt defence before Tangauzi’s long-range shot sailed over the bar. Lavatsa’s stoppage time shot was then deflected for a fruitless corner as Nakumatt held their nerves to register their third win of the season. [Rodgers Eshitemi]