SAD: Eight people dead after terrorist attack players at a tournament

Sunday, May 20th 2018 at 09:04 GMT +3 | Cricket By Mirror:

[ PHOTO : COURTESY ]

Eight people have been killed following a terrorist attack at a cricket tournament in Afghanistan.

The three blasts occurred in Jalalabad at the Spinghar cricket stadium - with 45 people left wounded.

Hundreds of cricket fans were watching at the night time match in the Ramadan Cricket Cup when the bombs went off in quick succession. [ PHOTO : COURTESY ]

ICC CEO David Richardson has expressed his sadness, echoing the sentiments of the cricket world.

Richardson said: "We are saddened to hear of the terrorist attack on a cricket match in Afghanistan.

"We extend our thoughts and sympathy to the families of those killed and the wider cricket family there."

Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.

[ PHOTO : COURTESY ]

Afghanistan president Ashraf Ghani: "The terrorists did not stop killing our people even during the holy month of Ramadan.

"By carrying out a terrorist attack in a populated sport stadium, once again they have proved that they are not bound to any creed or religion, and they are the enemy of humanity."

Hedayatullah Zahir, who organised the event, was confirmed as one of those killed.

One bomb went off under the announcers' platform while the other two exploded near the gates, one of which from a rickshaw. [ PHOTO : COURTESY ]

“These attacks are against peace, unity and humanity,” the chairman of the Afghanistan Cricket Board, Atif Mashal, tweeted.

No organisation has claimed responsibility for the attack, with the Taliban telling Al Jazeera it wasn't them.

Cricket in Afghanistan has surged in recent years, with the country become one of just 12 nations with Test status last year.