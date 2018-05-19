Two Kenyan fans win KCB promotion

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Two Kenyan football fans, Samson Okoth and Willy Wainaina, have won once-in-a-lifetime chance to attend the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, courtesy of Kenya Commercial Bank.

The two winners of the fully paid trip will be accompanied by an additional member of their families to watch one match each of the month-long extravaganza which will kick off on June 14. Okoth, Surveying and Mapping lecturer at the Technical University, will be accompanied by his son Gershom Okoth.