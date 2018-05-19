Acid test for Gor

Dennis Otieno of Zoo Kericho battles for ball possesion with Sofapaka's Reddy Osok during their SportPesa Premier League match at Narok Stadium on Saturday May 12, 2018. [Stafford Ondego/www.sportpicha.co.ke]

Fresh from holding USM Alger to a barren draw in CAF Confederation Cup, Gor Mahia hope to extend their unbeaten record in the SportPesa Premier League when they battle Sofapaka in Machakos tomorrow.

The 16-time Kenyan champions are sitting pretty on top of the log with 30 points and three games in hand, four points ahead of their closest title rivals Mathare United, who face an acid test against unpredictable Kakamega Homeboyz at Bukhungu Stadium today.

Mathare have not won their last five matches since beating Tusker 1-0 in April 8.

Despite fixture congestion that have seen K’Ogalo play four matches in a span of 16 days, captain Harun Shakava is optimistic of a positive outing.

“It is always a tough game against Sofapaka. Right now is even trickier for us due to the exhaustion and illness of some of the players, but I believe we are up to the task,” Shakava said.

“We are professional players with an aim of playing in the Champions League next year, so we must remain focused and achieve our objective.”

Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.

Just like Gor Mahia, Ulinzi Stars goalkeeper Jacktone Odhiambo will be keen to help the third-placed soldiers stretch their unbeaten run to six matches against newcomers Wazito at Ruaraka today.

But having seen Frank Ouna’s side upset the trio of Mathare United, Sofapaka and Tusker with an identical score line of 1-0, the experienced custodian has warned teammates to be careful in their approach as they travel to the capital.

“So far, we have trained well and we hope to be in the best state of mind and fitness for this game because here we will be facing a good side with very experienced players. They are coming from a loss and facing such a team is tough because they want to get back to winning ways,” Odhiambo was quoted on the club’s website.

“Like all other games in the league, we want to approach this one with the seriousness it deserves and I believe we have the right players to cope with the threat that Wazito come with.”

Tomorrow will see AFC Leopards coach Rodolfo Zapata continue to search for his first win in the local league when Ingwe play away to Thika United.