SportPesa boss to give Propesa his Range for a day

Propesa pose with Range Rover Overfinch.jpg

Fast-rising comedians, Propesa, managed to successfully challenge SportPesa chief Cpt. Ronald Karauri to a bet at Kasarani.

The comedians told Let’s Bet that they met Karauri during the encounter between Kenyan Premier League giants Gor Mahia and English side Hull City at Kasarani Stadium.

In jest, the comedians promised to handover a Toyota Probox to Karauri if Gor Mahia wins.

However if the result went the other way and Hull City won, the comedians would get a chance to ride in Karauri’s Range Rover Overfinch.

As fate would have it, the match ended in favour of the Englishmen. Most Kenyans thought the deal was to exchange cars for good. That however was not the deal. SportPesa CEO Ronald Karauri next to his sleek Range Rover Overfinch. PHOTO | COURTESY

“We were prepared to lose our only Probox because we were very happy to see a Kenyan club playing against an English side.”

The Propesa comedians said they evoked powers of some Kalenjin gods to meet Karauri.

“Kalenjins believe that anything meant to shake the world emanates from the historic Kapkatet area. That’s why we went there before daring SportPesa CEO Karauri,” they said.

“We knew we were being over-ambitious, but something encouraged us to front the idea. And we were shocked that the man finally responded to our phone call,” they added. The comedians were even surprised further when Karauri went ahead to shoot a video of his expensive car in readiness for the challenge.

“We did a video using our Probox then he responded with a video three days later. It was unbelievable,” they said. CEO Karauri later twitted about the: “My @Propesa brothers, unfortunately we both lost the bet because the game ended a no-goal draw. I will, however still hand over the car to you on Friday, fully fuelled, for you guys to enjoy for the day because you’re such good sports [email protected] #HullCityInKenya”