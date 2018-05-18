KPL official accused of “eating” secretaries

Plans are at an advanced stage at one of the top KPL clubs to sack a senior official over claims of hitting on office secretaries.

The board is said to have taken the decision after complaints from officers that the man has been ‘eating’ secretaries left, right and centre.’ Top officials are said to have called for a secret meeting where the fate of their colleague was sealed.

“He will be lucky to survive. Allegations are coming from all corners and his poor performance at work has also been a subject of discussion,” said our source.

Trouble started after a female office messenger accused the official of impregnating her before bolting.

The junior employee is said to have confronted the man over the pregnancy and told him to his face to man up. The official’s bosses didn’t take the incident lightly, having warned him against hitting on junior employees sometime last year.

