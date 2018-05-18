Rift Valley top TTC contest

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Rift Valley region are the winners of this year’s intercollegiate national athletics championship held at Tambach Teachers Training College in Elgeyo Marakwet County.

Rift Valley, the haven of world athletics, beat defending champions Western as they collected 354 points with 13 gold, 20 silver and 15 bronze medals.

Western emerged second with 338 points while Eastern finished third with 190 points. Coast region won one bronze.