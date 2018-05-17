Buffon confirms he will leave Juventus after 17 years

Buffon to leave Juventus at the end of season [Photo: Courtesy]

Veteran Gianluigi Buffon has confirmed that he will leave Juventus this summer after spending incredible 17 years with The Old Lady.

The Italy goalkeeper is set to make his final appearance for the club on Saturday as his side will face off with Hellas Verona. Former Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny will be his replacement for next season. The legendary goalkeeper has spent 17 years with Juventus [Photo: Courtesy]

The legendary star has made 655 appearances for Juventus, winning 11 Serie A titles, a Serie B title after relegation and four consecutive Coppa Italias.

Confirming the news at a press conference, Buffon said, ‘Saturday will be my last game for Juventus. I think it's the best way to end this wonderful adventure’.

‘To end it with another two victories, which are truly important, and to end it with the closeness and accompaniment of Andrea and the whole Juventus family. Buffon won 11 Serie A titles with Juventus [Photo: Courtesy]

‘I cannot thank the president for his kind words. It gives me great pleasure that so many people have come out to see me. My principles have always been honesty, loyalty and to fight against hypocrisy.

‘I'm very emotional, but I arrive today with happiness and fulfilment. I always tried to do my best.’

Buffon however did not confirm if he will retire or continue with his career elsewhere with reports from Italy linking him with a move to Premier League side Liverpool. He is undoubtedly one of World's great [Photo: Courtesy] Wojciech Szczesny will be his replacement [Photo: Courtesy]

‘What will I do? For now I only know Saturday I will play my last game. Andrea Agnelli knows everything that happens around me. He is an advisor.

‘Until a few a days ago I was certain I would retire from football. Now some interesting proposals have arrived.’ He added.