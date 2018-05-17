Nkaiwatei bags third gold medal, eyes fourth

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Stephen Nkaiwatei from Eastern Region completed a hat-trick in this year's intercollegiate national athletics championships at Tambach Teachers Training College yesterday.

The 23-year-old from Kigari College in Embu added two crowns to the 3,000m steeplechase title he won on Tuesday after claiming victory in 1,500m and 5,000m races.

"It was a very competitive race. The track was hard but I had trained a lot and this helped me with endurance," he said after the victory.

Nkaiwatei, who trains at Kigari camp, said he hoped to represent Kenya in international races.

"I train on weekends because on weekdays I am in school. It is not easy to balance schoolwork and track but once I graduate, I hope to wear the Kenyan jersey and fly the flag in international events," he added.

He said he would chase his fourth title when he lined up for the 10,000m race today.

Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.

In the women's 1,500m, Rift Valley's Emmy Chemutai replicated her Tuesday performance, crossing the line in 05:03.4. She also won in 10,000m.

"I am happy because I won this race," said Chemutai.

Dorine Chepkemboi from Eastern was second (5:15.9) while Joyce Jebichii from Thogoto Teachers Training College finished third.

Francis Osike from Western Region had little competition in the 10,000m walk.

The 23-year-old from Eregi TTC clocked 52:34.2 to claim victory. Brian Wanyonyi of Rift Valley finished second in 52:47.2.

Stephen Munene from Eastern was third position.

Hosts Tambach were also a happy lot after Janet Chepkorir won in high jump, clearing 1.40m to win gold.

Somotwo Chelimo from Eastern was second, while Purity Cheptoo from Central was third.

Sarah Angwenyi from Nairobi won the hammer title.

Mosoriot's Gilbert Nchoe won the 400m T11 gold medal, while Winnie Awuor from Asumbi won in the women's category.

In the 400m T12/T13 event, Machakos took the two top positions.

Defending champion Lucy Jepkirui from Mosoriot and Fancy Chesang from Tambach renewed their rivalry in women's 3,000m steeplechase before Jepkirui ran away with the title.