Barcelona squad in South Africa for friendly match

Wednesday, May 16th 2018 at 19:43 GMT +3 | Football By Brian Ukaya:

La Liga champions Barcelona have landed in South Africa for a friendly match against Mamelodi Sundowns.

The Barcelona squad was scheduled to play South African side later on Wednesday.

According to South African press, Sundowns' owner and mining magnate Patrice Motsepe had allegedly paid Barcelona $3.5m to make the trip.