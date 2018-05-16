Hazard reveals what will make him stay at Chelsea next season

Long term Real Madrid target Eden Hazard has fired warning to Chelsea suggesting that his future with the club will be determined by the quality of their summer signings.

The Chelsea talisman was speaking ahead of his side clash with Manchester United in the FA Cup final on Saturday at Wembley Stadium.

Hazard expressed his desire to win the trophy and the Premier League next season and also to play in the Champions League.

“I’m waiting for new players next season. We’ll see,” he told The Mirror.

“I want good players, because I want to win the Premier League next season.

“Yeah, I have to think about a lot of things, and then we will see. That’s why I’m taking my time. It’s something big.”

“I need two more trophies: Champions League and FA Cup. I think, to play Champions League next season is important. To win trophies also.

“Trophies are important. FA Cup, League Cup, Premier League, Champions League. You know?

With Chelsea’s current boss Antonio Conte set to leave Stamford Bridge in the summer, Hazard insisted that his future is not linked with the manager.

“We don’t think about that. To be fair, we’re just focusing on the game now. We have one game to play and then we will see, what happens at the end of the season or for the new season.”