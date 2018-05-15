Shock as England’s star player is dropped from World Cup squad

Joe Hart has been dropped from England's World Cup squad [Photo: Courtesy]

It is always the hope of every professional footballer to represent his or her country at the World highest stages such as the World Cup.

However, in this era of football, there are many good players and it’s becoming tough for managers to name their squad. Such is the case of England where every position has more than four good players. Gareth Southgate informed Hart on phone that he was dropped [Photo: Courtesy]

England boss Gareth Southgate together with other managers are only allowed to name a 23-man squad for this summer’s World Cup tournament in Russia.

Southgate has since informed one of his experienced player that he won’t be on the plane to Russia. West Ham goalkeeper Joe Hart was informed in a phone call from manager on Monday that he is not among the 23. Southgate had earlier suggested that Hart remains England's best keeper [Photo: Courtesy]

The decision of course has surprised many football fans as the star was expected to be named together with Jack Butland and Jordan Pickford for the tournament since he was England’s first choice throughout the qualification campaign.

Though his form at West Ham has not been convincing where he lost his position to Adrian, Hart is undoubtedly the most experienced goalkeeper at England.

Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.

Hart's form at West Ham dropped and was replaced by Adrian [Photo: Courtesy]

His omission has left Southgate with Burnley’s Nick Pope as the third choice behind Pickford and Butland.

Pope has been sensational since making his Premier League debut after Tom Heaton picked up an injury. However, Heaton can still make it to Russia as he is expected to be Southgate’s fourth choice if Pope, Pickford or Butland sustains injury before the tournament. Jack Butland and Jordan Pickford go head to head for England No 1 [Photo: Courtesy] Burnley’s Nick Pope is expected to replace Hart [Photo: Courtesy]

Gareth will reveal his 23-man squad on Wednesday.