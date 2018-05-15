Steven Gerrard unveils first signing as Rangers manager

Gerrard completes first signing as Rangers manager [Photo: Courtesy]

Former Liverpool star and current Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has completed his first summer signing.

The English manager has been said to be interested in several ex-Liverpool players but has surprised many after he moved for Burnley midfielder Scott Arfield who signed a four-year deal with the club. Scott Arfield was unveiled at a press conference in Glasgow [Photo: Courtesy]

Although the deal was originally set in motion by Rangers director of football Marl Allen, Gerrard gave it his full approval.

The Canadian passed his medical and was unveiled as the club’s first signing at a press conference in Glasgow today. Arfield at a press conference [Photo: Courtesy]

The 29-year-old managed 194 appearances for the Clarets since joining the club in 2010. He is out of contract at Turf Moor this summer.

Having played in the Scottish league with Falkirk between 2007 and 2010, it is believed that Arfield will not struggle to adapt to his new surroundings.

Arfield is happy to be the first Gerrard's signing [Photo: Courtesy]

Scott Arfield was happy to sign for Rangers stating that it is a dream.

‘It is just an absolute dream,’ Arfield said.

‘If you talk to any midfielder, everyone wants to be like him. Arfield posed with Rangers scarf [Photo: Courtesy]

‘He was my hero. His driving from midfield.

It was fortunate enough to play against him.

‘Getting that different aspect of off-the-field advice now as well as the on-the-field experience can only enhance you as a player and a person.’ He added.

Speaking on being Gerrard’ first signing, Arield said, 'Of course there is pride. I also think it is only going to go one way because these are exciting times and I fully think this club is going to be so successful.' Arfield posing with a Rangers jersey [Photo: Courtesy]

Gerrard on his part was happy to make his first signing as a manager.

‘I am delighted to have added Scott Arfield to the squad for next season,’ Gerrard said

‘He is a talented and competitive midfielder who has competed at a high level in the English Premier League and internationally for Canada.

‘It is pleasing also that we have been able to start our rebuilding process so quickly after the end of the season.

‘There is much more to be done, ofcourse, as we look to build towards our Europa League campaign which will start inearly July. Gerrard is happy to sign Arfield to Rangers [Photo: Courtesy]

‘Scott is the first one in and I look forward to working with him and others who will be coming in to strengthen the squad.’ He added.

Rangers finished the season third for the second season in a row while Burnley finished seventh in the Premier League this season.