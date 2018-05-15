Ozil in trouble after posing for a photo with controversial president

Germany international Mesut Ozil [Photo: Courtesy]

Arsenal star Mesut Ozil is in hot soup after taking a photo with a controversial president.

Turkey president Recep Tyyip Erdogan is currently in England for a state visit and got a chance to meet Ozil who is of Turkish origin and posed for a photo.

The 29-year-old was joined by Manchester City and German teammate Ilkay Gundogan who is also of Turkish descent and Everton striker Cenk Tosun, a German by birth. Mesut Ozil pose for a photo with President Recep Tyyip Erdogan [Photo: Courtesy]

German Football Association (DFB) president Reinhard Grindel was not happy with the former Real Madrid star after suggesting that DFB does not agree with Erdogan politically. He believes the president used the stars for political stunt. Ozil was joined by Gundogan and Tosun [Photo: Courtesy]

Turkey, under the reign of president Erdogan, have been accused for human rights violation for many times.

In a statement, Grindel was quoted by The Mirror saying, "The DFB of course respects the special situation for our players with migrant backgrounds, but football and the DFB stands for values that Mr Erdogan does not sufficiently respect.

"Therefore, it is not a good thing that our internationals have let themselves be exploited for his election campaign stunt. It certainly hasn't helped the DFB’s integration efforts." DFB president Reinhard Grindel criticized Ozilfor the act [Photo: Courtesy]

German team co-ordinator Oliver Bierhoff also added his sentiments insisting that they do not endorse it and will have a chat with players, however, he believes in their commitment to the team.

"I still have absolutely no doubts about Mesut and Ilkay’s commitment to playing for the Germany national team and how much they identify with our values.

"They were unaware of the symbolism of these pictures, but we cannot endorse it, and we will discuss the matter with the players." Germany deemed as favourites to win the World Cup in Russia [Photo: Courtesy]

Germany have been deemed as the favourites to win the World Cup in Russia after their decent display in the last World Cup where they won the trophy. Because they have retained most of the players in the 2014 tournament, most fans believe they have the experience and the quality to win the trophy again, however, it won’t be an easy affair since Brazil, France, Argentina, Portugal, England are all prepared to carry the trophy home.