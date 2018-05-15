Discharged from hospital: Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja bails out Former AFC Leopards coach Jan Koops

By Gilbert Wandera: Tuesday, May 15th 2018 at 00:00 GMT +3 | Football
Former AFC Leopards Coach Jan Koops in hospital bed at Metropolitan hospital after he was detained at Metropolitan Hospital in Buru Buru for over Sh280, 000 medical bill, he is apealing for well wishers to come to his rescue. [Jonah Onyango, Standard].

Former AFC Leopards coach Jan Koops has been discharged from hospital. Koops left yesterday after Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja cleared his bill.

The former Leopards tactician expressed gratitude to the senator even as he criticised his former club, claiming that it had abandoned him. “I am grateful to Sakaja for coming to my rescue.

Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja

I did not ask AFC Leopards for help as they could not assist me on this,” he said. Koops was in hospital for almost two weeks and accrued a bill of Sh400,000. 

