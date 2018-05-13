Jose Mourinho insists he will NOT have a No.2 at Manchester United next season after Rui Faria walked away

Rui Faria (standing) training Manchester United stars in a past warm up. [Photo/Courtesy]

Faria has followed Mourinho around as his No.2 for the last 17 years - joining him at Porto, Chelsea, Real Madrid and Inter Milan.

But the 42-year-old announced on Sunday that he would move on after next week's FA Cup final against the Blues as he attempts to forge a career as a head coach. Jose Mourinho (R) and Rui Faria (L) on the touchline. [Photo/Courtesy]

And Mourinho admitted he isn't planning on appointing a successor to sit next to him at Old Trafford.

"It's difficult because he is my friend, 17 years is a long time," Mourinho said after beating Watford.

"We spend more time with each other than anybody else in our lives. It's a new moment for me. The process of education is something I like to do. It's an opportunity for other guys to step up.

"There will be no number two. I will reorganise my coaching staff in a way assistant manager doesn't exist."

Faria has been linked with the role at Arsenal, as the Gunners seek a young coach to fit into the club’s new management structure when Arsene Wenger departs.

And the Portuguese said in a statement: “After a lot of consideration, and with a very heavy heart, I have decided the time is right for me to move on.

“I have had 17 years of incredible and unforgettable experiences. However, I have felt for some time that I would like to spend much more quality time with my family before pursuing any new challenge in my professional life.

“My heartfelt thanks go to the manager, Jose Mourinho, for the belief he had in me, all those years ago, when it all was just a student dream.

"I would like to thank him for the opportunity and confidence, for the knowledge and experience, but most importantly for his friendship.

“I would also like to thank Manchester United and all the clubs where I have had the privilege of working during this period.

"I would like to say a big ‘thank you’ to all the staff and players who, in different ways, have made an important contribution to my growth as a person and as a professional.