Champions begin title defence with victory as Laiser Hill win in Damu Pevu II opener

Ofafa Jericho's Onesmas Ochieng (right) in action against Pius Odera of Upper Hill School during Prescott championships at Nairobi School on Saturday. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Champions Upper Hill began their Prescott Cup title defence with a 21-13 victory against rivals Ofafa Jericho, as this year’s challenge began at Nairobi School.

Fresh from winning the national secondary schools rugby 15s title, Upper Hill were expected to have an easy ride in the fixture, but found themselves trailing 10-0.

Ofafa Jericho captain and fly half Brian Otieno, who was playing his 102nd match for his side, put them ahead with a converted try and a brilliant penalty.

Experience worked for Upper Hill, however, as they composed themselves and took charge of the match with two converted tries for a 14-10 lead.

A third try and successful conversion gave them the much-needed victory.

Which team are you supporting in the 2018 World Cup? To get the latest soccer news, text 'SPORTS' to 22840.

Upper Hill captain Rolf Smith Ouma, who led his side to victory at the schools national games, said they were not at their best and were hoping to improve in their next encounter.

“We were not at our best and did not play as expected, but we were fortunate enough to come out with a win," said Ouma. "We will have to work harder in training for us to play better in our subsequent matches."

Last season’s finalists Rift Valley Academy (RVA) registered their second win of the season, beating Mang'u 20-5.

RVA, who came close to winning last year, but fell 17-0 to Upper Hill in the final, have been impressive this season. They won their opening match 63-7 against Strathmore School.

Three tries from winger Ben Akins, centre Gerald Jackson and flanker Janrich Volshenk as well as Michael Smith's kicks ensured the Kijabe-based went home with a win. Mark Gitonga scored Mangu's unconverted try.

Meanwhile, Lenana School opened the season with a 24-0 win over St Mary's, while Strathmore School lost 5-41 to Muhuri Muchiri.

Muhuri Muchiri launched their Prescott Cup title quest with a 41-5 win over Strathmore, who survived relegation in Damu Pevu contest last season after beating Githiga in playoffs.

Muhuri Muchiri, who are the East Africa Secondary Schools rugby Sevens champions, are banking on the Prescott tournament as they prepare for the schools challenge.

In another encounter, Lenana School beat St Mary’s 24-0. Laiser Hill defeated Orbit School 60-0 in Damu Pevu II.