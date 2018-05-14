Black Mamba lift Super Cup

Makadara MP George Aladwa with the Black Mamba handball team. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Kenya Handball Federation national league men's champions Black Mamba added another trophy to their collection after winning the Super Cup title.

Mamba laboured to defeat Strathmore University 19-14 in a highly entertaining fixture at the Kaloleni Court over the weekend.

Mamba trailed 5-7 at the breather but recovered in good time.

Simon Wafula of Strathmore was the top scorer in the match with five goals, while Paul Ondara and Charles Malema scored four goals each for Black Mamba.

Despite claiming victory, Mamba coach Martin Abunde said it had not been easy for his side.

"The matches were tough because we took time to settle. We were trailing before half-time but did not give up the fight. We recovered in the second half and grabbed the important win," said Abunde.

The win for Mamba in the Super Cup earned them a ticket to the continental club championship.

"If possible we are planning to defend both the Super Cup and the national league. East and Central Club Championship is also coming by the end of the year and we have to prepare for it," he said.

"We are also working on ways to make the club sellable and come up with incentives that will help our players, who have really sacrificed a lot."

On the way to the finals, Mamba defeated Kenya Defence Forces 19-17 while Strathmore defeated National Cereals and Produce Board 20-18.

In the women's category, reigning champions Nairobi Water defeated newcomers Embakasi 30-21 to win back-to-back titles and will have a chance to take part in the continental show-piece. The team missed the last edition due to financial constraints