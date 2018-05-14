Former champs Gladiators celebrate first victory of the season

The Strathmore University men's hockey team after a match at City Park Stadium. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Former Kenya Hockey Union men’s Premier League champions Strathmore University Gladiators beat Parklands 2-1 to register their first victory of the season yesterday.

It was a good outing at City Park for Strathmore as their women’s outfit, Scorpions, drubbed United States International University of Africa (USIU-A) 3-1 to make it three wins out of three matches.

After losing to Butali Sugar Warriors in their season opener, Strathmore, who won the 2016 title but finished eighth last season, rallied from one goal down to earn their first points.

After a dull first quarter, Allan Odongo broke the deadlock, putting Parklands ahead in the 22nd minute.

Strathmore sprung into action in the hunt of an equaliser but their efforts were thwarted by the Parklands defence led by veteran Fredrick Okeyo.

Which team are you supporting in the 2018 World Cup? To get the latest soccer news, text 'SPORTS' to 22840.

After numerous failed attempts to restore parity, both teams ended the half 0-0, but that did not dampen the Gladiators' spirit as they fought on in the third quarter.

Strathmore finally got it right minutes to the end of the third quarter as last season’s Premier League top scorer Festus Onyango outwitted Parklands defenders to slot in past goalkeeper Ali Shire.

Yearning to deliver the first win, Onyango, whose prowess and contribution to the team earned him the captain’s armband this season, urged his charges to up the tempo.

Their intensity paid off five minutes later when Paul Omariba converted a penalty corner to give them a 2-1 lead.

With victory within reach, Strathmore tightened their defence, stopping every effort from Parklands' strikers.

In the women’s Premier League title chase, Strathmore Scorpions maintained their top two spot with a 3-1 win over last season’s second-place finishers, USIU-A Spartans.

A brace from Lynnwendy Ayuma and a goal from Denise Odongo ensured Strathmore maintained their winning streak.