Sharks sip Tusker

Ulinzi FC's Coach Robert Matano during their Sportpesa Premier League against Tusker FC at Kenyatta Stadium Machakos on saturday. [PHOTO: JONAH ONYANGO/STANDARD]

Robert Matano was handed his first defeat as Tusker coach when his side lost 2-1 to Kariobangi Sharks at Ruaraka Stadium yesterday.

Matano (pictured), who took over as the head coach a month ago, had won three consecutive matches and was looking for his fourth. However, goals from Pascal Ogweno in the second minute and Eric Kapaito in the 37th thwarted Matano’s plans to make it four wins in four matches.

Even a late goal by Boniface Muchiri in the 90th minute could not salvage the sinking ship. For Kariobangi Sharks, it was an important win for a team that before yesterday’s victory had gone seven matches without a win.

At Camp Toyoyo, Nzoia Sugar shocked Posta Rangers 2-1 as they picked three valuable away points.

Consolation goal

Which team are you supporting in the 2018 World Cup? To get the latest soccer news, text 'SPORTS' to 22840.

David Odhiambo was the hero for Nzoia when he netted a double while Calvin Odongo, who is returning to Posta Rangers after one season at Kariobangi Sharks, scored the consolation goal.

The visitors dominated from the first whistle and scored two quick goals due to poor defending by Rangers’ backline.

Despite chasing a comeback, Rangers were unlucky as their efforts bore no results, which allowed their opponents to enjoy the lead at halftime.

In Thika, the hosts thrashed Sony Sugar 3-1 signalling a revival for a team that recently got a new coach.

Saad Musa scored the opener for Thika in the 23rd minute and David Odhiambo added the second in the 42nd minute. Shami Kibwana completed the rout in the 64th minute.

The visitors pulled one back in the 80th minute through Fredrick Onyango.

Although Hull coach Adkins was impressed with his boys' performance, he admitted that Gor Mahia were equal to the task.

"As expected, there was great spirit and atmosphere, both inside and outside the stadium. I believe there were still many fans outside the stadium," he said.

"Both teams played well and for me, football is the winner. The altitude and temperature were a big challenge for us, but I am proud of my players. Great experience and great talent from Gor Mahia. You could see their players' athleticism and willingness to do well. They have a bright future."

"They played like real Kenyan champions; that's why any side could have won the game. It was a great exposure for Gor."

Gor started off the brighter side, dominating possession in the opening 15 minutes of the game, but they couldn't break the deadlock.

Francis Kahata could have put Gor ahead in the 34th minute but his free-kick bounced off the crossbar before Tuyisenge wasted another chance.

Chelsea gave themselves no chance of usurping Liverpool into fourth as they slumped to a 10th Premier League defeat of the season in the north-east.

Dwight Gayle and two goals for Ayoze Perez piled ever more pressure on Chelsea boss Antonio Conte just six days ahead of what could be the Italian's final game in charge in the FA Cup final against Manchester United.

Meanwhile, champions Manchester City have broken the Premier League record for wins, points and goals this season and set another landmark by becoming the first side in English top flight history to reach 100 points as Gabriel Jesus struck a dramatic late winner to beat Southampton 1-0.

That also meant City set record Premier League margin of victory of 19 points from Manchester United, who won 1-0 over Watford at Old Trafford.

England manager Gareth Southgate will name his World Cup squad later this week, and there was plenty of encouragement for Southgate as his three of his strikers were on target.

Marcus Rashford scored his first goal since March for United's winner, whilst Jamie Vardy and Harry Kane both struck twice at Wembley as Tottenham came from 3-1 down to beat Leicester 5-4 and hold off Liverpool to finish third.

Kane cancelled out Vardy's early opener before Riyad Mahrez restored Leicester's lead and Kelechi Iheanacho's smashed home a third for the visitors early in the second-half.

Erik Lamela scored twice and saw another effort deflect in off Christian Fuchs for an own goal to put Spurs in front before Vardy levelled with his 20th league goal of the campaign.

However, Kane had the final say with his 41st of the season to head to the World Cup in fine form.

Arsenal gave Arsene Wenger a parting gift in his final game as manager after 22 years in charge by winning their first points away from home in the Premier League in 2018 with a 1-0 win at Huddersfield.

Club record signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang netted his 10th goal in 13 games since joining in January by finishing off the sort of free-flowing move that Wenger has made his trademark as Gunners boss.