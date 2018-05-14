Twelve swimmers named for Africa Youth championship in Algeria

[Photo/Courtesy]

Germany-based Kenyan Maria Brunlehner is among the 12 swimmers selected to represent the country at the Africa Youth Championship in Algiers July 17-27.

Maria, who made her debut at last month’s Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia, is currently the top Fina ranked Kenyan female swimmer with 758 points. The former Mombasa-based athlete will swim 50/100m freestyle, 200m individual medley (IM) and 50m breast stroke.

Fakry Mansoor, who has been picked as head coach alongside Shirley Maina, said much was expected from Maria.

“Maria has been actively involved in competitive events. We believe the experience she gained from the Commonwealth Games will be an added advantage,” said Mansoor.

Other female swimmers in the team are Imara-Bella Thorpe, Kira Gheheb, Lucia Ruchti, Jasmin Kimani and Hadassah Gichovi. Virginia Okumu is on standby.

Mombasa-based Danilo Rosafio, who was a reserve swimmer to Kenya’s Commonwealth Games team, leads the boys to Algeria. He will swim in both 50/100m freestyle and 50/100m fly.

Other boys in the team are Ridwan Abubaker, Nobby Obuya and Swaleh Talib, all from Mombasa, while Nairobi’s Monyo Maina and Alvin Omondi complete the list of six. Tabula Bifwoli is a reserve swimmer.

The Algiers event will have 28 sports is only open to athletes born between January 1, 2000 and December 31, 2003.

The games will serve as a continental qualifier for the Olympic Youth Games in Buenos Aires, Argentina, October 1-6.